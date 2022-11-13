Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

Northern Trust stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.03. 1,466,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.29.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.