Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 305,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,811,000 after acquiring an additional 54,883 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 49.5% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 50,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 150,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.46. 8,428,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,006,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $360.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.98 and its 200-day moving average is $160.40. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $187.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

