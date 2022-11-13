Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

