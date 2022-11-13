PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 748,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,784 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $124,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $178.05 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $183.58. The company has a market capitalization of $245.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

