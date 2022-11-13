PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.6% in the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 20.1% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 248.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.05. 7,390,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,847. The company has a market capitalization of $245.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

