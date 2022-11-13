PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 303,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,554,000 after buying an additional 135,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP stock opened at $178.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $183.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.28.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

