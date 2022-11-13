Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Short Interest Update

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGSS remained flat at $10.12 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

