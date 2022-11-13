Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEARGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEARGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, analysts expect Pear Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pear Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $2.91 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $345,279.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,362 shares in the company, valued at $921,261.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,565 shares of company stock worth $2,627,621 over the last 90 days. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pear Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Pear Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Further Reading

