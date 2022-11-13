Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, analysts expect Pear Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $2.91 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 222,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $345,279.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,362 shares in the company, valued at $921,261.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,343,565 shares of company stock worth $2,627,621 over the last 90 days. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

PEAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

