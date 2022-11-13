PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in October

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCM Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PCM traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.79. 7,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

About PCM Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

