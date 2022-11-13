PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.38 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.74 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.07-$4.09 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $91.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $215.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 118.5% in the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

