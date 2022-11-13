PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,321 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $215.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

