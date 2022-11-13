Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.58.

TSE:PSI opened at C$16.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.10. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$9.92 and a 12 month high of C$17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.51.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$73.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pason Systems will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.00%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

