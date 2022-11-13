Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 124.4% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.57. 819,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.10 and its 200-day moving average is $269.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.10.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

