PacWest Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years. PacWest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $28.27 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

