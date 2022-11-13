P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Cut to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised P/F Bakkafrost from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of P/F Bakkafrost stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

