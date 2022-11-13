Oxen Trading 21.1% Lower This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $178,818.43 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,467.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00346705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00121430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00778906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00608688 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00237690 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,686,005 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

