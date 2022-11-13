Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Update

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 453,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.56. 379,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

