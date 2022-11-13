ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

ORIX Trading Up 2.8 %

ORIX stock opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42. ORIX has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

