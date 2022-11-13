O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,763,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,818 shares of company stock valued at $16,995,953 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $815.60 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $848.65. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $745.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $688.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

