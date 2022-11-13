Orbler Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.61 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $7.91 or 0.00047786 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $2.08 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

