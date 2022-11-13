Orbler (ORBR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.97 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $8.43 or 0.00050198 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and $1.97 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

