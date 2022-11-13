Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.21. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 273,955 shares traded.
Oragenics Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oragenics by 388.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
