Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Down 22.6% in October

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 6,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Option Care Health Stock Down 6.6 %
Option Care Health stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. 3,760,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,567. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares in the company, valued at $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
About Option Care Health
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
