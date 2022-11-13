Oppenheimer Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $225.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $163.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.57.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $108,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 51.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

