Oppenheimer Lowers Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $33.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Life Time Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.88.

Life Time Group stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $461.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.18 million. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

