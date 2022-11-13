Oppenheimer Increases Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $71.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

NDAQ has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $71.22.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

