Oppenheimer Cuts Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target to $52.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance
Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Insider Activity
In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.