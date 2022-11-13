Oppenheimer Cuts Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target to $52.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.