Oppenheimer Cuts CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $32.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of CEVA opened at $28.31 on Thursday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CEVA had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,067 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in CEVA by 11.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 598,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 37.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 473,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CEVA by 160.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 268,750 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

