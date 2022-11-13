Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $794,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $12,337,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $3,730,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $400.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.23.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

