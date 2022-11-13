Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

SPYG opened at $54.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.