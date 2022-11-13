Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,196,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after acquiring an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 770,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after buying an additional 459,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

