Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $19.93 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 420,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 13.2% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,311 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after acquiring an additional 607,129 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after acquiring an additional 514,439 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,563,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,746,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $50.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

