Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,441 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 52,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 65,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.