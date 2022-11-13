Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,044 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

CSCO opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

