ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.76-$3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OKE stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,951. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

