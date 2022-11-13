OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 133.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 29.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,246,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 282,640 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 118.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 435,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 235,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $10,359,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.68.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 50.13%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

