OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Price Target Cut to $1.40

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2.10 to $1.40 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 197.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.80.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Down 21.7 %

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,500. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,589,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.