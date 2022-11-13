Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Omeros from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Omeros Stock Up 3.2 %
NASDAQ:OMER opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. Omeros has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $8.60.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.
