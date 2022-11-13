Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Omeros from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.88 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. Omeros has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omeros by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omeros by 33.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Omeros by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

