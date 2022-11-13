OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $18.55 or 0.00110141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $16.18 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKB has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About OKB

OKB was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

