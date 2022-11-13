Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Lowered to $23.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OSH. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.87.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,852.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,954,159 shares in the company, valued at $143,422,903.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,048,496 shares of company stock worth $199,409,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,207,000 after acquiring an additional 181,216 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,500 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after acquiring an additional 891,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,728,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,909,000 after acquiring an additional 203,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

