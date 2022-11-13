NYL Investors LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NYL Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.2% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,120,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,303,000 after acquiring an additional 890,395 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VEU opened at $50.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

