Nwam LLC Trims Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,614,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 56.3% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in PACCAR by 34.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.62. 2,378,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,346. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $103.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

