Nwam LLC Sells 7,874 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,116,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,577,180. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $52.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

