Nwam LLC Sells 5,621 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fastenal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after buying an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 2,943,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

