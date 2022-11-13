Nwam LLC Sells 39,205 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,205 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $44.68. 1,318,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

