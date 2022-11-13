Nwam LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,692,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,147,587. The company has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,558 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

