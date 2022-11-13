Nwam LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,231,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.79. 5,190,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,725. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

