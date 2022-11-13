Nwam LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after acquiring an additional 328,437 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.51. The company had a trading volume of 273,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

