Nwam LLC Has $21.93 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
