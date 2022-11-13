Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,646.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after buying an additional 399,721 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 335,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,090,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,807,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

